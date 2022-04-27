Tom Holland looks at a map in the trailer for ‘Uncharted’. A two-second frame in the film contains an image of the so-called nine-dash line, which marks China’s claims in the South China Sea. Photo: YouTube
South China Sea: Philippines pulls Hollywood action film ‘Uncharted’ from cinemas over map showing nine-dash line
- The move comes shortly after Vietnam, another claimant in the South China Sea, also banned the movie, which released in the Philippines in February
- A two-second frame in the film contains an image of the so-called nine-dash line, which Manila’s foreign ministry said was ‘contrary to national interest’
Topic | The Philippines
Tom Holland looks at a map in the trailer for ‘Uncharted’. A two-second frame in the film contains an image of the so-called nine-dash line, which marks China’s claims in the South China Sea. Photo: YouTube