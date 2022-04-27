Former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, is linked to French arms deal corruption investigation. Photo: AP
Former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, is linked to French arms deal corruption investigation. Photo: AP
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

France’s Thales under investigation over Malaysia submarine deal linked to ex-PM Najib Razak, denies accusations

  • French company Thales is charged with complicity in bribery over a sale of submarines in 2010 in a deal signed by former prime minister Najib Razak
  • Razak was Defence Minister when the deal was made to buy three vessels from French dockyards, now part of Thales, in a deal worth US$1.2 billion

Topic |   Malaysia
ReutersAgence France-Presse
Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:33pm, 27 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, is linked to French arms deal corruption investigation. Photo: AP
Former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, is linked to French arms deal corruption investigation. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE