Former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak, is linked to French arms deal corruption investigation. Photo: AP
France’s Thales under investigation over Malaysia submarine deal linked to ex-PM Najib Razak, denies accusations
- French company Thales is charged with complicity in bribery over a sale of submarines in 2010 in a deal signed by former prime minister Najib Razak
- Razak was Defence Minister when the deal was made to buy three vessels from French dockyards, now part of Thales, in a deal worth US$1.2 billion
Topic | Malaysia
