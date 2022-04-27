Workers load palm oil fresh fruit bunches to be transported from factories in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters
Indonesia stuns markets as it widens palm oil export ban; Jokowi says domestic needs ‘more important’
- The ban now includes crude and refined palm oil and other products, instead of only refined, bleached and deodorised palm oil
- President Joko Widodo says the Indonesian people’s need for affordable food trumps revenue concerns
Topic | Indonesia
Workers load palm oil fresh fruit bunches to be transported from factories in Pekanbaru, Riau province, Indonesia. Photo: Reuters