Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting in Kyiv on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky says Indonesia invited him to G20 summit

  • The president thanked his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, but did not confirm whether he would be at the Bali event, which Putin plans to attend
  • Some G20 members have called for Russia to be excluded from the leaders’ summit because of the Ukraine invasion, but Indonesia says it is too early to decide

Reuters
Updated: 1:09am, 28 Apr, 2022

