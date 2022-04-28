Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a meeting in Kyiv on Tuesday. Photo: dpa
Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky says Indonesia invited him to G20 summit
- The president thanked his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo, but did not confirm whether he would be at the Bali event, which Putin plans to attend
- Some G20 members have called for Russia to be excluded from the leaders’ summit because of the Ukraine invasion, but Indonesia says it is too early to decide
Topic | Ukraine war
