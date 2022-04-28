An activist holds a sign against the impending execution Malysian man in Singapore. Photo: AP
Another Malaysian man to be executed in Singapore; wins reprieve

  • Datchinamurthy Kataiah was scheduled to be hanged on Friday, two days after execution of another Malaysian man sparked international outcry
  • He represented himself in court because no lawyer wanted to take the case, fearing reprisals from the government

Associated Press
Updated: 11:33pm, 28 Apr, 2022

