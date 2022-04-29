Police visit the site of an illegal gold mine in Mandailing Natal where 12 women died a day when a cliff collapsed, triggering a landslide that buried them. Photo: AFP
12 women killed by landslide in Indonesia illegal gold mine
- The women, aged 30 to 55 years old, were digging for gold in an abandoned illegal mine in North Sumatra when a cliff collapsed, burying them all
- Mining accidents are frequent across the archipelago due to landslides, especially during the monsoon in the summer months
Topic | Indonesia
