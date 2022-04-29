The newly constructed Bach Long glass bridge in Moc Chau, Vietnam’s Son La province, on Friday. Photo: AFP
The newly constructed Bach Long glass bridge in Moc Chau, Vietnam’s Son La province, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Vietnam
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Vietnam hopes to take tourism to new heights with world’s longest glass bridge

  • The 150m high Bach Long bridge spans a valley between two mountains and can withstand the weight of at least 500 people walking across it
  • The glass-floored structure in Moc Chau was opened to visitors to mark 47 years since the Vietnam war ended

Topic |   Vietnam
dpa
dpa in Hanoi

Updated: 5:17pm, 29 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The newly constructed Bach Long glass bridge in Moc Chau, Vietnam’s Son La province, on Friday. Photo: AFP
The newly constructed Bach Long glass bridge in Moc Chau, Vietnam’s Son La province, on Friday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE