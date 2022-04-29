The newly constructed Bach Long glass bridge in Moc Chau, Vietnam’s Son La province, on Friday. Photo: AFP
Vietnam hopes to take tourism to new heights with world’s longest glass bridge
- The 150m high Bach Long bridge spans a valley between two mountains and can withstand the weight of at least 500 people walking across it
- The glass-floored structure in Moc Chau was opened to visitors to mark 47 years since the Vietnam war ended
Topic | Vietnam
