Visitors at Jewel Changi Airport mall in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Coronavirus: Travellers flocking to Singapore, Malaysia and Southeast Asia as Covid-19 curbs eased
- Singapore’s Changi Airport handled 1.14 million passengers in March, the first time the figure climbed above 1 million since the start of the pandemic
- 307 flights a week are expected from Malaysia to Singapore at the end of May, more than double the 152 at the start of the year
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
