Visitors at Jewel Changi Airport mall in Singapore. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Travellers flocking to Singapore, Malaysia and Southeast Asia as Covid-19 curbs eased

  • Singapore’s Changi Airport handled 1.14 million passengers in March, the first time the figure climbed above 1 million since the start of the pandemic
  • 307 flights a week are expected from Malaysia to Singapore at the end of May, more than double the 152 at the start of the year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:30pm, 30 Apr, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
