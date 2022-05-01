A 3D illustration shows a liver infected with hepatitis viruses. A 10-month old baby in Singapore has been confirmed with acute hepatitis. Image: Handout
Singapore confirms case of acute hepatitis in 10-month old baby
- Health officials are investigating to see if it has a similar presentation to other cases of the liver inflammation illness reported around the world
- The baby has a previous history of Covid-19, although there’s no current evidence that the acute hepatitis is related to coronavirus
Topic | Singapore
A 3D illustration shows a liver infected with hepatitis viruses. A 10-month old baby in Singapore has been confirmed with acute hepatitis. Image: Handout