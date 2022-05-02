Children play during Eid al-Fitr prayers at a field in Depok, Indonesia, on Monday. Muslims around the world are celebrating the three-day festival marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia’s Muslims celebrate 1st Eid after Covid curbs eased: ‘Words can’t describe how happy I am’
- Millions of Indonesians rejoiced at the return of the tradition of homecoming after two years, as Malaysian Muslims filled bazaars and shopping malls
- For others, the festivities were dampened by conflict and economic hardship – with India’s Muslims reeling from vilification by hardline Hindu nationalists
