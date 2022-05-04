A worker harvests coffee beans in a field in Vietnam. File photo: Reuters
Vietnam coffee farmers turn to avocados and durians as Ukraine war pushes up fertiliser costs
- An official said despite the extra income from these additional crops, farmers are still having to cut back investment in their coffee trees
- Vietnam, which buys large amounts of fertiliser from Ukraine and Russia, is the world’s biggest grower of the robusta variety used in instant drinks and espressos
Topic | Ukraine war
A worker harvests coffee beans in a field in Vietnam. File photo: Reuters