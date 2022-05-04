Protesters shout slogans during a protest in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka in April. Sri Lanka faces its worst ever economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. Photo: EPA-EFE
Sri Lanka crisis will last at least two more years finance minister says
- Months of blackouts and acute shortages of food, fuel and pharmaceuticals have brought widespread suffering across the South Asian island nation
- Public anger sparked sustained protests demanding the government resign over its mismanagement of the economic crisis – its worst since independence in 1948
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Protesters shout slogans during a protest in front of the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo, Sri Lanka in April. Sri Lanka faces its worst ever economic crisis in decades due to the lack of foreign reserves, resulting in severe shortages in food, fuel, medicine, and imported goods. Photo: EPA-EFE