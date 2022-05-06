The logo of the Singapore Exchange (SGX) is seen at its office in Singapore. Photo: Reuters
Singapore convicts ‘masterminds’ behind US$6 billion penny-stock crash
- Quah Su-Ling and Malaysian John Soh Chee Wen artificially inflated the value of three companies’ shares preceding the penny-stock crash in 2013, the court found
- The US$5.78 billion scandal battered investor confidence and led to a series of reforms to the city state’s stock trading rules
