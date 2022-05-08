A vendor waters bouquets of orchids at a wholesale flower market in Bangkok. Thailand is the world’s largest exporter of orchids, but the pandemic has seen one in five farms shut recently. Photo: AFP
Blooming shame: Coronavirus, China lockdowns, Ukraine war hurts Thai orchid industry
- Pandemic forced one in five orchid farms in Thailand to close, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has seen fertiliser and pesticide prices rise up to 30 per cent
- Pre-pandemic China bought 270 million orchid stems annually from Thailand – a figure that dropped to 170 million last year
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
A vendor waters bouquets of orchids at a wholesale flower market in Bangkok. Thailand is the world’s largest exporter of orchids, but the pandemic has seen one in five farms shut recently. Photo: AFP