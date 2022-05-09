A man casts his vote on Monday at a polling station in Manila for the Philippines’ presidential election. Photo: AFP
3 security guards shot dead at Philippine polling station, hours after grenade attack wounds 9

  • The deadly shooting happened shortly after voting got under way in Buluan municipality on Mindanao island, where a number of armed groups are based
  • It came after five grenades exploded outside a polling station in Datu Unsay municipality late on Sunday, leaving nine people wounded

Updated: 11:42am, 9 May, 2022

