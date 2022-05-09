The Marina Bay promenade next to Singapore’s financial district. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore minister urges firms to hire locals as foreigner crunch persists

  • Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said in Parliament on Monday that companies facing worker shortages should tap into local talent, reiterating previous advice
  • This year the country tightened rules on bringing in foreign workers, which it relies on heavily across most sectors, despite warnings of increased inflation

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:37pm, 9 May, 2022

