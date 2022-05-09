The Marina Bay promenade next to Singapore’s financial district. Photo: AFP
Singapore minister urges firms to hire locals as foreigner crunch persists
- Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said in Parliament on Monday that companies facing worker shortages should tap into local talent, reiterating previous advice
- This year the country tightened rules on bringing in foreign workers, which it relies on heavily across most sectors, despite warnings of increased inflation
