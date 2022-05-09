Elizabeth Zhong, aka Ying Zhong of Sunnyhills Auckland, was stabbed more than 20 times.
Elizabeth Zhong murder: Victim’s daughter, lawyer describe threats from Fang Sun
- She told her about threats she said she received from the defendant: ‘I could tell she was getting very desperate and upset at the time,’ her daughter said
- The Auckland businesswoman was stabbed more than 20 times; her body was found in the back of her blood-smeared SUV, parked near where both she and Sun lived
