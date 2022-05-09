King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand, which has strict lese-majesty laws. Photo: AP
Thailand
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Thai army boycotts online retailer Lazada after video enrages royalists

  • Citizens complained that a video on Lazada’s Facebook page of a woman in Thai costume in a wheelchair was a reference to a member of the royal family
  • Thailand has strict lese-majesty laws and courts can hand down jail terms of up to 15 years for defaming, insulting or threatening its royals

Reuters
Updated: 11:30pm, 9 May, 2022

