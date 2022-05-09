King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand, which has strict lese-majesty laws. Photo: AP
Thai army boycotts online retailer Lazada after video enrages royalists
- Citizens complained that a video on Lazada’s Facebook page of a woman in Thai costume in a wheelchair was a reference to a member of the royal family
- Thailand has strict lese-majesty laws and courts can hand down jail terms of up to 15 years for defaming, insulting or threatening its royals
