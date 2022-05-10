A girl walks past a poster for ‘The Kashmir Files’ inside a cinema in Mumbai earlier this year. Singapore refused to screen the film for its ‘provocative and one-sided portrayal of Muslims and the depictions of Hindus being persecuted’. Photo: Reuters
Singapore bans Modi favourite ‘The Kashmir Files’ for stirring racial hate
- Singapore’s government said the Bollywood film’s ‘one-sided portrayal’ and depictions ‘have the potential to cause enmity between different communities’
- The box-office hit has been praised by Indian PM Narendra Modi and his right-wing Hindu nationalist followers, but critics say it fans anti-Muslim sentiment
