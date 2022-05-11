The female giant freshwater stingray was caught and released in the Mekong River in Cambodia’s Stung Treng province. Photo: AFP
Cambodian fishermen hook enormous, endangered freshwater stingray
- The stingray, measuring four metres in length and weighing 180kg, was caught by accident after it swallowed a smaller fish that had taken a baited hook
- An international team on the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong project worked to unhook the fish and return it unharmed to the river
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
The female giant freshwater stingray was caught and released in the Mekong River in Cambodia’s Stung Treng province. Photo: AFP