The female giant freshwater stingray was caught and released in the Mekong River in Cambodia’s Stung Treng province. Photo: AFP
The female giant freshwater stingray was caught and released in the Mekong River in Cambodia’s Stung Treng province. Photo: AFP
Cambodia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Cambodian fishermen hook enormous, endangered freshwater stingray

  • The stingray, measuring four metres in length and weighing 180kg, was caught by accident after it swallowed a smaller fish that had taken a baited hook
  • An international team on the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong project worked to unhook the fish and return it unharmed to the river

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Phnom Penh

Updated: 4:03pm, 11 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The female giant freshwater stingray was caught and released in the Mekong River in Cambodia’s Stung Treng province. Photo: AFP
The female giant freshwater stingray was caught and released in the Mekong River in Cambodia’s Stung Treng province. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE