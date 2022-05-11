Malaysia’s central bank unexpectedly raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday to fight price pressures. File photo: Bloomberg
Malaysia unexpectedly hikes interest rate to tame inflation
- Bank Negara Malaysia increased the overnight policy rate by 25 basis points to 2 per cent to ease inflationary pressures
- The move makes Malaysia the latest to join the policy tightening bandwagon, as central banks across the world try to fight inflation stoked in part by supply chain snarls
