Photographer Nick Ut shows to Pope Francis his 1972 picture “The Terror of War”, also known as the “Napalm Girl”, next to Kim Phuc Phan Thi, featured in the picture as a child, during the weekly general audience at the Vatican on Wednesday. Photo: Vatican media via Reuters
Vietnamese photographer Nick Ut gives Pope Francis famous Napalm Girl picture
- Ut and Kim Phuc Phan Thi, the then nine-year-old girl whose terror was captured in the iconic Vietnam war image, met the pontiff in St Peter’s Square
- The two were in Italy to open an exhibit of Ut’s photographs in Milan ahead of the 50th anniversary of ‘Napalm Girl’
