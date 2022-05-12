Marina Bay Sands hotel reflecting in water at dusk with glowing lights. Photo: Getty Images
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Living with Covid-19 in Singapore sees record high rents, taxi driver shortage

  • Rents for Singapore’s private flats and Housing Development Board flats surged to record highs last month, and expectations are that they will keep rising
  • City state’s taxi fleet shrank by almost a fifth the past two years, with many drivers exiting the industry as measures hit demand and rising costs hurt margins

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:15pm, 12 May, 2022

