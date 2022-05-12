Philippine presumptive president Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Junior addresses a press conference in Manila on Wednesday. The namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos asked not to be judged on his ‘ancestors’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippines election: ‘Bongbong’ Marcos claims victory, asks to be judged by his actions, not on his ancestors
- The only son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos asked critics to judge him by his actions and not his past as he tries to name a cabinet
- Marcos will inherit an economy forecast to grow at one of the fastest rates in Southeast Asia, despite surging inflation due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Philippine presumptive president Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Junior addresses a press conference in Manila on Wednesday. The namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos asked not to be judged on his ‘ancestors’. Photo: EPA-EFE