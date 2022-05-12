Philippine presumptive president Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Junior addresses a press conference in Manila on Wednesday. The namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos asked not to be judged on his ‘ancestors’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine presumptive president Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Junior addresses a press conference in Manila on Wednesday. The namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos asked not to be judged on his ‘ancestors’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines election: ‘Bongbong’ Marcos claims victory, asks to be judged by his actions, not on his ancestors

  • The only son and namesake of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos asked critics to judge him by his actions and not his past as he tries to name a cabinet
  • Marcos will inherit an economy forecast to grow at one of the fastest rates in Southeast Asia, despite surging inflation due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 2:20pm, 12 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Philippine presumptive president Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Junior addresses a press conference in Manila on Wednesday. The namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos asked not to be judged on his ‘ancestors’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Philippine presumptive president Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Junior addresses a press conference in Manila on Wednesday. The namesake of late dictator Ferdinand Marcos asked not to be judged on his ‘ancestors’. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE