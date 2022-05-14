Travellers sit as they wait to embark at the Changi Airport in Singapore in March. Photo: Reuters
Travellers sit as they wait to embark at the Changi Airport in Singapore in March. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore citizens dashing to apply for passports as borders reopen

  • The number of passport applications has spiked to more than 7,000 a day, peaking at 14,000 – that compares with about 2,000 a day before the pandemic
  • The average wait for processing now is at least six weeks from the application time according to Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:30pm, 14 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Travellers sit as they wait to embark at the Changi Airport in Singapore in March. Photo: Reuters
Travellers sit as they wait to embark at the Changi Airport in Singapore in March. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE