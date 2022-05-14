Travellers sit as they wait to embark at the Changi Airport in Singapore in March. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Singapore citizens dashing to apply for passports as borders reopen
- The number of passport applications has spiked to more than 7,000 a day, peaking at 14,000 – that compares with about 2,000 a day before the pandemic
- The average wait for processing now is at least six weeks from the application time according to Singapore’s Immigration & Checkpoints Authority
