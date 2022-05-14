Filipinos should see a few more pesos in their wages soon. Photo: Reuters
Philippines raises minimum daily wage in Manila region to about US$10 a day as inflation hits
- Adjustment will ‘protect around one million minimum wage earners’ from ‘undue low pay’ and restore ‘purchasing power’, Labour Department said
- Move comes as government tries to contain inflation, up 4.9 per cent in April, the fastest pace since December 2018, on higher prices of basic commodities
