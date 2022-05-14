Monks line up in Mandalay during a military junta-organised gathering to mark the Buddha’s birthday. Photo: AFP
Thousands of Myanmar monks celebrate Buddha’s birthday at junta-organised event, showing split in loyalties
- Since the coup some monks have joined street protests opposing the brutal crackdown, while other religious leaders have defended the military junta
- Monastic code prohibits some 300,000 Myanmar clergy from voting or taking part in political demonstrations, but monks are seen as having supreme moral authority
