US President Joe Biden, centre-right, and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, centre-left, at this weekend’s summit with Asean leaders in Washington. Photo: Bernama/dpa
Malaysia’s top diplomat meets Myanmar anti-junta counterpart on sidelines of US-Asean summit
- NUG Foreign Minister Zin Mar Aung said she had a productive meeting with Malaysian Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah, discussing the dire situation in Myanmar
- It marked the first publicly acknowledged time a ministerial-level official from Asean has had face-to-face talks with a National Unity Government counterpart
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
US President Joe Biden, centre-right, and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman, centre-left, at this weekend’s summit with Asean leaders in Washington. Photo: Bernama/dpa