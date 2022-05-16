Malaysian national flags; the nation is seeking to increase its sovereign wealth fund. Photo: EPA-EFE
Malaysia’s Sarawak in talks with Norway to form sovereign fund, ‘for the benefit of future generations’

  • Home to some of the biggest aluminium smelters and hydroelectric dams in Southeast Asia, Sarawak aims to achieve the same standard and success as Norway
  • Malaysia’s biggest state is interested in the lessons to be learned from the Scandinavian country, which has developed the world’s largest sovereign wealth fund

Bloomberg
Updated: 5:25pm, 16 May, 2022

