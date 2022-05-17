Travellers look at information regarding their flights in the departure hall at Changi International Airport in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Travellers look at information regarding their flights in the departure hall at Changi International Airport in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore to restart work on 5th airport terminal as passengers return

  • Traffic at Singapore Changi Airport doubled in May compared with March to stand at around 40 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels
  • Construction of Changi Airport’s fifth terminal stopped in June 2020 as studies were carried out to determine how the aviation industry will develop after Covid

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 1:15pm, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Travellers look at information regarding their flights in the departure hall at Changi International Airport in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Travellers look at information regarding their flights in the departure hall at Changi International Airport in Singapore. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE