Travellers look at information regarding their flights in the departure hall at Changi International Airport in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Singapore to restart work on 5th airport terminal as passengers return
- Traffic at Singapore Changi Airport doubled in May compared with March to stand at around 40 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels
- Construction of Changi Airport’s fifth terminal stopped in June 2020 as studies were carried out to determine how the aviation industry will develop after Covid
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Travellers look at information regarding their flights in the departure hall at Changi International Airport in Singapore. Photo: AFP