Indonesian palm oil farmers take part in a protest demanding the government end the palm oil export ban on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian farmers protest against rising cost of palm oil export ban
- Indonesia imposed the export ban on palm oil and some of its derivatives used in the making of cooking oil after a series of policies failed to control prices
- A farmer’s group said since the announcement of the export ban the price of palm fruit had dropped 70 per cent below the floor price set by regional authorities
