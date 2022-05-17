Indonesian palm oil farmers take part in a protest demanding the government end the palm oil export ban on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
Indonesian farmers protest against rising cost of palm oil export ban

  • Indonesia imposed the export ban on palm oil and some of its derivatives used in the making of cooking oil after a series of policies failed to control prices
  • A farmer’s group said since the announcement of the export ban the price of palm fruit had dropped 70 per cent below the floor price set by regional authorities

Updated: 2:35pm, 17 May, 2022

