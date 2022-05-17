Forrest Li, chairman and group chief executive officer of Sea Ltd. is now worth an estimated US$4.7 billion. Photo: Bloomberg
Forrest Li, chairman and group chief executive officer of Sea Ltd. is now worth an estimated US$4.7 billion. Photo: Bloomberg
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Forrest Li of Singapore’s Sea Ltd loses nearly US$18 billion in tech stock wipeout

  • A tech sell-off, the shutdown of his company’s main e-commerce operation in India and disappointing earnings have all added to Li’s woes
  • He’s still rich – worth an estimated US$4.7 billion – but no longer enough to make the cut-off for the top 500 richest people on the planet

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 7:34pm, 17 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Forrest Li, chairman and group chief executive officer of Sea Ltd. is now worth an estimated US$4.7 billion. Photo: Bloomberg
Forrest Li, chairman and group chief executive officer of Sea Ltd. is now worth an estimated US$4.7 billion. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE