Forrest Li, chairman and group chief executive officer of Sea Ltd. is now worth an estimated US$4.7 billion. Photo: Bloomberg
Forrest Li of Singapore’s Sea Ltd loses nearly US$18 billion in tech stock wipeout
- A tech sell-off, the shutdown of his company’s main e-commerce operation in India and disappointing earnings have all added to Li’s woes
- He’s still rich – worth an estimated US$4.7 billion – but no longer enough to make the cut-off for the top 500 richest people on the planet
