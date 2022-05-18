Tourists walk at a beach in Bali, Indonesia. Indonesia will no longer require a negative pre-departure test for foreign and domestic travellers. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Indonesia relaxes mask mandates, scraps tests for travellers as it learns to ‘live with the virus’
- Masks must still be worn indoors and on public transport. Authorities recommend the elderly and those with health conditions continue to use them
- Fully vaccinated travellers will no longer need Covid tests to enter Indonesia. In March, the country lifted quarantine requirements for overseas visitors
