The molar attributed to a young female individual of the extinct human species called the Denisovans, found in cave Tam Ngu Hao 2 in northeastern Laos. Fabrice Demeter/Handout via Reuters
Child’s tooth found in Laos offers clues to extinct Neanderthal cousins that once lived in China
- The tooth is one of the few physical remains known of Denisovans, a sister lineage to Neanderthals
- This is the first time a Denisovan has been found in a warm region, as previous remains were found in Siberia and in the Himalayas
