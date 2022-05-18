He sought to legitimise suicide bombings in his preachings, and also publicly referred to non-Muslims as infidels, the ministry said.

“While Somad had attempted to enter Singapore ostensibly for a social visit, the Singapore government takes a serious view of any persons who advocate violence and/or espouse extremist and segregationist teachings,” it added.

Somad – who has a large social media following in Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country – said on YouTube that officials gave him no explanation as to why he was denied entry.

“You have to explain to our communities, why did your country, why did your government reject us?” he said.

Indonesia’s ulema Council, the country’s top Muslim clerical body, reacted angrily to the incident. “What is it with Singapore? Did he ever hurt Singapore? I don’t think so,” Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, a council official, told CNN Indonesia.