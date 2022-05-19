Travellers walk through a transit hall of Changi International Airport on May 13. Transport Minister S. Iswaran said Singapore had learned from its past experiences of dealing with coronavirus variants. Photo: AFP
Singapore wants to keep borders open even if new Covid variant emerges: ‘We’ve learned to adapt’
- Transport Minister S. Iswaran said the city state had ‘learned to adapt’ and now has ‘more tools in the toolkit’ to deal with any new variants of Covid-19
- The government expects passenger traffic at Changi Airport to reach 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels by later this year
