Return of Marcos family to power in the Philippines is viewed by some as a win for China

02:24

Return of Marcos family to power in the Philippines is viewed by some as a win for China

Return of Marcos family to power in the Philippines is viewed by some as a win for China

Asia /  Southeast Asia

Philippines establishes outposts in disputed South China Sea

  • Outposts on three islands would be the largest deployment of Philippine coastguard personnel in disputed region
  • China has airstrips and other military infrastructure atop human-made islands in the South China Sea

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 4:14pm, 20 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Return of Marcos family to power in the Philippines is viewed by some as a win for China

02:24

Return of Marcos family to power in the Philippines is viewed by some as a win for China

Return of Marcos family to power in the Philippines is viewed by some as a win for China

READ FULL ARTICLE