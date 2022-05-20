02:24
Return of Marcos family to power in the Philippines is viewed by some as a win for China
Philippines establishes outposts in disputed South China Sea
- Outposts on three islands would be the largest deployment of Philippine coastguard personnel in disputed region
- China has airstrips and other military infrastructure atop human-made islands in the South China Sea
