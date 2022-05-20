The ‘Red Light District’ of Bangkok.Thailand will allow night clubs and karaoke bars to resume regular hours starting in June as the country drops most of its remaining pandemic restrictions as daily infections decline. Photo: Getty Images
Coronavirus: Thailand to reopen bars, pubs, and karaoke clubs next month to woo back tourists
- The Thai government hopes the latest easing of restrictions will help revive the Southeast Asian country’s battered tourism sector
- Thailand will also drop a requirement for unvaccinated travellers to quarantine, but they must take a test on arrival or show a negative test before departure
