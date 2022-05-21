Myanmar’s Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw in March 2021. Photo: AP
Head of Myanmar’s military government begins peace talks with ethnic militia groups, but doubts remain
- Min Aung Hlaing’s meetings with leaders of ethnic armed Organisations are their first face-to-face peace talks since the military seized power in February 2021
- There is scepticism the talks will do much to advance peacemaking, because none of the groups attending is currently in armed conflict with the government
