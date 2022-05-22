Fresh fruit bunches of oil palm tree are are seen inside a wheelbarrow at a palm oil plantation in Kuala Selangor, Selangor, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Fresh fruit bunches of oil palm tree are are seen inside a wheelbarrow at a palm oil plantation in Kuala Selangor, Selangor, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Will India’s demand for Malaysia’s palm oil dip after Indonesia export ban reversal?

  • Indonesia, the world’s largest producer of palm oil, recently overturned a ban on exporting the commodity as the government tried to curb domestic prices
  • India, the world’s biggest buyer of palm oil, previously bought two thirds of its supplies from Indonesia but started to buy more from Malaysia after the ban

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 7:19pm, 22 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Fresh fruit bunches of oil palm tree are are seen inside a wheelbarrow at a palm oil plantation in Kuala Selangor, Selangor, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Fresh fruit bunches of oil palm tree are are seen inside a wheelbarrow at a palm oil plantation in Kuala Selangor, Selangor, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE