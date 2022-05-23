Ousted former transport minister Chadchart Sittipunt look set to win Bangkok governer election. Photo: AFP
Ousted ex-minister set to win first Bangkok governor election in a decade
- By Sunday evening Chadchart Sittipunt, ousted in the 2014 military coup, was in the lead with 1.2 million votes after 90 per cent of ballots had been counted
- ‘This is a message from Bangkokians, and particularly the new generation. They want a new leader who can revamp and change Bangkok,’ political analyst said
