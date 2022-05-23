Shoppers in a food market in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. File photo: Reuters
Malaysia to stop exporting millions of chickens amid shortages
- From June, 3.6 million birds a month will not be exported; government will also recognise more slaughterhouses abroad to try to boost supplies
- Move comes days after import rules abolished for food items including coconuts and evaporated milk, as prices rise
