Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte listens during a meeting with government officials in Manila on Monday. Photo: King Rodriguez/ Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP
Duterte slams Russia’s Putin for killing ‘children and the elderly’ in Ukraine
- The outgoing Philippine president, who calls Putin a friend, voiced his rebuke for the first time over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in remarks aired on Tuesday
- ‘Many say that Putin and I are both killers … But I kill criminals, I don’t kill children and the elderly,’ Duterte said in a televised cabinet meeting
