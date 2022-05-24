Singapore is worried about a shortage of chickens after Malaysia banned exports. . Photo: EPA-EFE
Singapore warns of supply disruptions as Malaysia curbs chicken exports
- Some stalls selling chicken at fresh produce markets in the city state warned they might have to close temporarily as a result of the ban
- Around a third of Singapore’s chicken imports came from Malaysia in 2021, according to the city state’s food agency
