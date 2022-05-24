The Market Street Hawker Centre in Singapore when workers returned to the workplace after lockdown. Photo: Bloomberg
The Market Street Hawker Centre in Singapore when workers returned to the workplace after lockdown. Photo: Bloomberg
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Coronavirus: Singapore civil servant jailed for leaking sensitive Covid-19 information on WhatsApp

  • Chua Wee Lin, who was a deputy director at the National Library Board at the time, told a WhatsApp group about the planned relaxation of measures
  • He was handed a four-week jail sentence after pleading guilty to wrongful communication of information under the Official Secrets Act

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:32pm, 24 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
The Market Street Hawker Centre in Singapore when workers returned to the workplace after lockdown. Photo: Bloomberg
The Market Street Hawker Centre in Singapore when workers returned to the workplace after lockdown. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE