A view of Singapore skyline. Photo: Reuters
A view of Singapore skyline. Photo: Reuters
Singapore
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Singapore says GDP outlook challenged by Ukraine war, coronavirus shocks

  • Supply-chain tensions have risen amid Ukraine war, Covid lockdowns in China, exacerbating inflation and triggering a global march toward higher interest rates
  • Singapore’s core inflation gauge accelerated in April to its fastest in more than a decade, complicating the Monetary Authority’s outlook

Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 11:15am, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A view of Singapore skyline. Photo: Reuters
A view of Singapore skyline. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE