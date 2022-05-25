A view of Singapore skyline. Photo: Reuters
Singapore says GDP outlook challenged by Ukraine war, coronavirus shocks
- Supply-chain tensions have risen amid Ukraine war, Covid lockdowns in China, exacerbating inflation and triggering a global march toward higher interest rates
- Singapore’s core inflation gauge accelerated in April to its fastest in more than a decade, complicating the Monetary Authority’s outlook
