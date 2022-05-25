Workers handle palm oil fruits at an oil palm plantation in Slim River, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters
Malaysia aims to fill gap in edible oil market caused by Ukraine war, Indonesian export curbs
- Commodities minister says Malaysia aims to fill the gap in the edible oil market caused by the Ukraine war, and Indonesia’s export curbs on palm oil
- Minister says country’s palm oil production may rebound to 23 to 25 million tons in 2022, versus 18.1 million in 2021, as pandemic-driven labour shortages ease
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Workers handle palm oil fruits at an oil palm plantation in Slim River, Malaysia. Photo: Reuters