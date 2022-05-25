Asian Food vendor selling traditional Thai food from her boat at the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market near Bangkok. Photo: Getty Images
Thailand ‘kitchen of the world’ benefits from neighbouring countries’ export bans
- Malaysia has banned poultry exports and India has taken steps to keep more of its wheat and sugar at home; Thai producers are enjoying strong harvests this year
- Baht at all-time low, plus: ‘Thailand is unlikely to suffer from food shortages like other countries as it’s the kitchen of the world,’ industry chief said
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Asian Food vendor selling traditional Thai food from her boat at the Damnoen Saduak Floating Market near Bangkok. Photo: Getty Images