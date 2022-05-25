Aerial shot of the Marcopper mine, site of one of The Philippines’ worst mining disasters. Photo: AFP
Aerial shot of the Marcopper mine, site of one of The Philippines’ worst mining disasters. Photo: AFP
Asia /  Southeast Asia

Cheers as Philippine court orders compensation for victims of historic Marcopper mining disaster

  • The 1993 dam burst was one of the country’s worst mining disasters, submerging nearby communities and destroying property, crops and livelihoods
  • Company must pay damages to 30 victims, which ‘serves as a reminder … to strictly comply with environment laws and regulations’, industry chief said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 6:11pm, 25 May, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Aerial shot of the Marcopper mine, site of one of The Philippines’ worst mining disasters. Photo: AFP
Aerial shot of the Marcopper mine, site of one of The Philippines’ worst mining disasters. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE