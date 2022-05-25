Philippines President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos joins supporters during at the House of Congress in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: EPA-EFE
Marcos Jnr proclaimed next Philippine president with massive win; Duterte’s daughter is vice-president
- Landslide election triumph comes 36 years after dictator father was ousted in pro-democracy uprising after accusations of human rights violations and plunder
- Vice presidential running mate, Sara Duterte, also won by a wide margin; daughter of President Rodrigo Duterte, whose turbulent six-year term ends soon
Follow your favourite topic and get notified
Philippines President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos joins supporters during at the House of Congress in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines. Photo: EPA-EFE